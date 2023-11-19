Hong Kong
Kila Cheung solo exhibition 'Still' at Harbour City

  • Art
  • Gallery by the Harbour, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Gallery by the Harbour
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery by the Harbour
  2. Gallery by the Harbour
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery by the Harbour
  3. Gallery by the Harbour
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery by the Harbour
  4. Gallery by the Harbour
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery by the Harbour
Local artist Kila Cheung returns to Harbour City with a solo exhibition and large-scale installations

Kila Cheung solo exhibition 'Still' at Harbour City is a captivating display of skateboard-themed artworks. Returning to Gallery by the Harbour after five years, Kila presents 14 distinct artworks inspired by his personal frustrations and failures in skateboarding. The exhibition showcases intricate paintings on canvas and skateboards, as well as striking large-scale art installations, inviting viewers to embrace failure, hold on to their passions, and persistently challenge themselves. As a special tribute, Kila has magnified his iconic construction warning light art installation 'Little Guys' to a towering height of four metres, shining brightly along the shores of Victoria Harbour at Pier 3 Car Park. 

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.harbourcity.com.hk/en/
Address:
Gallery by the Harbour
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

