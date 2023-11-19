Time Out says

Kila Cheung solo exhibition 'Still' at Harbour City is a captivating display of skateboard-themed artworks. Returning to Gallery by the Harbour after five years, Kila presents 14 distinct artworks inspired by his personal frustrations and failures in skateboarding. The exhibition showcases intricate paintings on canvas and skateboards, as well as striking large-scale art installations, inviting viewers to embrace failure, hold on to their passions, and persistently challenge themselves. As a special tribute, Kila has magnified his iconic construction warning light art installation 'Little Guys' to a towering height of four metres, shining brightly along the shores of Victoria Harbour at Pier 3 Car Park.