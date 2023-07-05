Kkplus x Pop Sunday present Gasam Universe Mini Exhibition

Time Out says

From now to July 5, Pop Sunday and Kkplus present the Gasam Universe Mini Exhibition, showcasing the virtual fantasy world of Gasam Universe imagined by designer Zha Zha. The exhibition is designed with a Y2K and neon psychedelic style, with fluorescent green and psychedelic neon colours dominating the space. Visitors can explore the fluffy space with characters Zhazhazi and Moxi, snap selfies on inflatable sofas, take purikura photos at the Y2K Girls Zone purikura photo booth, and take home a series of adorable merch, including plush dolls, a limited edition bead crossbody strap, tote bags, and more.