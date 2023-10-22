Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Koichi Yairi’s solo exhibition ‘Three Hunters & The Golden Rock’

  • Art, Drawing and illustration
  • Gallery by the Harbour, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Artist Koichi Yairi at his 'Three Hunters & the Golden Rock' exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy Kenneth Wong & Mana / Harbour CityArtist Koichi Yairi at his 'Three Hunters & the Golden Rock' exhibition
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. ‘Three Hunters & The Golden Rock’ exhibition
    Photograph: Catharina Cheung‘Three Hunters & The Golden Rock’ exhibition
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. ‘Three Hunters & The Golden Rock’ exhibition
    Photograph: Catharina Cheung‘Three Hunters & The Golden Rock’ exhibition
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Known for his 50s-era Western-style comic paintings, Yairi is having his first solo exhibition in Hong Kong

From now until October 22, head on over to Gallery by the Harbour to see Japanese graphic artist Koichi Yairi’s first solo exhibition in Hong Kong. Titled ‘Three Hunters & The Golden Rock’, this exhibition differs from your usual gallery showcases in that the entire collection has a very clear narrative running throughout – in fact, it is pretty much like viewing a blown-up version of an old-school comic book.

Running along the gallery from right to left, the acrylic paintings depict Yairi’s signature ghost characters finding a golden ore in the mountains, which emits a disastrously strong wind when they try to break it. The three hunters begin preventing anyone else from interfering with the ore by beating up people who approach – they are later joined by new hunters who help them enforce this rule. Eventually, word spreads about how travellers who approach the ore will end up hurt – despite people not knowing the full story behind why the ore has a bad reputation.

This range of work was inspired by a scientific research where monkeys would be punished whenever they reached for bananas. When a new monkey was introduced, the original monkeys would attack it for reaching for the bananas, even after the punishment was lifted. The story of the golden rock is Yairi’s way of critiquing traditions and taboos that have been passed down, which are now just adhered to out of habit but have actually lost their original significance.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Dates and times

11:00Koichi Yairi’s solo exhibition ‘Three Hunters & The Golden Rock’Gallery by the Harbour
11:00Koichi Yairi’s solo exhibition ‘Three Hunters & The Golden Rock’Gallery by the Harbour
11:00Koichi Yairi’s solo exhibition ‘Three Hunters & The Golden Rock’Gallery by the Harbour
11:00Koichi Yairi’s solo exhibition ‘Three Hunters & The Golden Rock’Gallery by the Harbour
11:00Koichi Yairi’s solo exhibition ‘Three Hunters & The Golden Rock’Gallery by the Harbour
11:00Koichi Yairi’s solo exhibition ‘Three Hunters & The Golden Rock’Gallery by the Harbour
11:00Koichi Yairi’s solo exhibition ‘Three Hunters & The Golden Rock’Gallery by the Harbour
11:00Koichi Yairi’s solo exhibition ‘Three Hunters & The Golden Rock’Gallery by the Harbour
11:00Koichi Yairi’s solo exhibition ‘Three Hunters & The Golden Rock’Gallery by the Harbour
11:00Koichi Yairi’s solo exhibition ‘Three Hunters & The Golden Rock’Gallery by the Harbour
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.