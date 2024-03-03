Time Out says

Award-winning animation director and artist Kongkee returns to his home city of Hong Kong with a fantastical exhibition that audiences can fully immerse themselves into. ‘Warring States Cyberpunk’ centres on the legendary poet and statesman Qu Yuan from ancient China’s warring states era – yes, the very man whom the Dragon Boat Festival celebrates every year. Qu Yuan committed suicide by throwing himself into the Miluo River to mourn his homeland being defeated by the State of Qin, as well as his deteriorating friendship with the King of Qin. This story led Kongkee to ask the question: if Qu Yuan was given a second chance, would he still make the same choice?

Imagining a universe where the King of Qin achieves his quest for immortality and creates a tyrannical rule with a blend of humans and androids, Kongkee resurrects Qu Yuan as an android thousands of years after his death. This exhibition includes site-specific neon works and a large-scale LED installation, combining an arresting mix of animation and sound. The centrepiece is definitely the Dragon’s Delusion series, three short animated films that Kongkee has been releasing in acts since 2017, which are part of a feature-length animation film that’s currently in production. Don’t leave without also visiting the recreation of Kongkee’s studio, featuring his original manuscripts, sketches, and books from his personal bookshelves.

Note that this exhibition will be closed on Mondays. Tai Kwun will also organise curator-led tours on December 23 and January 6.