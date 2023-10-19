L’ÉCOLE Asia Pacific, School of Jewelry Arts

Showcasing approximately 50 artefacts, this exhibition will display a range of European and Chinese masterpieces that reflect the eye of an eminent private collector and connoisseur from Hong Kong. The exhibit will be split into three sections – the first showing Ming Dynasty furniture and the third dedicated to jewels from the Qing court. The main section will highlight 18th- and 19th-century Western jewellery, showing an evolution of styles from the Baroque, Victorian, Belle Époque, and Edwardian eras. This is the seventh exhibition by L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts, in Hong Kong, and the fourth instalment in their ‘Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur’ series, which aims to capture how different individuals and cultures have their own criteria of beauty.