Hong Kong
L’ÉCOLE Asia Pacific

L’ÉCOLE Asia Pacific, School of Jewelry Arts
Photograph: Courtesy L’ÉCOLE Asia Pacific, School of Jewelry ArtsL’ÉCOLE Asia Pacific, School of Jewelry Arts
The Asia Pacific campus of L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts

After three successful traveling editions as well as regular engagement with its student community in Hong Kong over the past five years, L’ÉCOLE has opened a new permanent school to continuously serve the growing demand for jewellery arts education across the Asia Pacific region, making the Hong Kong campus its first outpost outside of Paris.

Catharina Cheung

510A, 5F, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
+852 2653 0030

An Eye for Beauty, the Illuminata Jewelry Collection

  • Jewellery

Showcasing approximately 50 artefacts, this exhibition will display a range of European and Chinese masterpieces that reflect the eye of an eminent private collector and connoisseur from Hong Kong. The exhibit will be split into three sections – the first showing Ming Dynasty furniture and the third dedicated to jewels from the Qing court. The main section will highlight 18th- and 19th-century Western jewellery, showing an evolution of styles from the Baroque, Victorian, Belle Époque, and Edwardian eras. This is the seventh exhibition by L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts, in Hong Kong, and the fourth instalment in their ‘Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur’ series, which aims to capture how different individuals and cultures have their own criteria of beauty.

