This will be Léon Wuidar’s first show in Asia, featuring a collection of paintings and works on paper from the early 60s to the present day. Work your way through the gallery from the lower level to the upper floor to see the artist’s evolution from figuration into abstraction, through works such as Métamorphose, Tige 20 Juillet 77, and Juin 94. Wuidar demonstrates beautifully how radical simplicity can still hold plenty to discover.