Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Léon Wuidar solo exhibition

  • Art, Contemporary art
  • White Cube, Central
Léon Wuidar exhibition
Photograph: Courtesy Kitmin Lee / White Cube
Advertising

Time Out says

Wuidar’s inaugural Asia show which spans his six-decade-long career

This will be Léon Wuidar’s first show in Asia, featuring a collection of paintings and works on paper from the early 60s to the present day. Work your way through the gallery from the lower level to the upper floor to see the artist’s evolution from figuration into abstraction, through works such as Métamorphose, Tige 20 Juillet 77, and Juin 94. Wuidar demonstrates beautifully how radical simplicity can still hold plenty to discover.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.whitecube.com/gallery-exhibitions/l%C3%A9on-wuidar-hong-kong-2024
Address:
White Cube
50 Connaught Road Central
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

00:00Léon Wuidar solo exhibitionWhite Cube
00:00Léon Wuidar solo exhibitionWhite Cube
00:00Léon Wuidar solo exhibitionWhite Cube
00:00Léon Wuidar solo exhibitionWhite Cube
00:00Léon Wuidar solo exhibitionWhite Cube
00:00Léon Wuidar solo exhibitionWhite Cube
00:00Léon Wuidar solo exhibitionWhite Cube
00:00Léon Wuidar solo exhibitionWhite Cube
00:00Léon Wuidar solo exhibitionWhite Cube
00:00Léon Wuidar solo exhibitionWhite Cube
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.