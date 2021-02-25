Inspired by the famous 2011 TED talk Life is easy. Why do we make it so hard? by Jon Jandai – which has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube – Beijing-born artist Zheng Bo has transformed Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden (KFBG) into the most surreal art space in town. The exhibition, which features botanical slogan installations grown using a selection of local orchids, conveys the artist’s trepidation about how human beings make life easy at the expense of other species. With the installation displayed in mid-air, Zheng invites people to reflect about the current climate and ecological crisis and encourage the viewers to live in harmony with nature.

Aside from the hanging botanical installations, which will be exhibited at Walter Kerr Gardens of KFBG, Zheng’s botanical sketch collection, coverage of the exhibition's creative processes, and information about orchid conservation will also be on display at the Art House of KFBG.