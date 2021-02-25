Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Life is hard. Why do we make it so easy?

Art Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden , Tai Po Until Sunday April 25 2021
Inspired by the famous 2011 TED talk Life is easy. Why do we make it so hard? by Jon Jandai – which has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube – Beijing-born artist Zheng Bo has transformed Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden (KFBG) into the most surreal art space in town. The exhibition, which features botanical slogan installations grown using a selection of local orchids, conveys the artist’s trepidation about how human beings make life easy at the expense of other species. With the installation displayed in mid-air, Zheng invites people to reflect about the current climate and ecological crisis and encourage the viewers to live in harmony with nature. 

Aside from the hanging botanical installations, which will be exhibited at Walter Kerr Gardens of KFBG, Zheng’s botanical sketch collection, coverage of the exhibition's creative processes, and information about orchid conservation will also be on display at the Art House of KFBG.

Details
Event website: https://www.kfbg.org/en/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden
Address: Lam Kam Rd
Tai Po
Hong Kong

Transport: MTR Tai Wo Station Exit A

Dates And Times
