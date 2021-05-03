It's no secret that Hongkongers love taking pictures – whether they’re behind the camera or in front of it – so it’s no surprise that the famous Korean Life Photo Studio exhibition, which recently landed in Hong Kong, has been blowing up our social media feeds as of late.

Its Korean name, which translates to 'Life Shot' in English, is a Korean phrase that describes one's most beautiful and precious photo. Building on this concept, the Life Photo Studio exhibition launched in Korea in 2016 to offer visitors a self-service “photo-taking amusement park” featuring aesthetically pleasing and highly photogenic booths with professional lighting and illumination, allowing visitors to take impeccable photos with just a simple click on their phones. The exhibition has since been held more than 20 times in 12 cities in Korea, and now it has finally made its way to Hong Kong!

A total of 30 photo booths will be exhibited in the Hong Kong edition of the show, combining popular elements from past exhibitions in Korea with unique Hong Kong-style designs inspired by local culture – think bamboo steamers, dai pai dong scenarios, neon signs and more. All elements have been specially considered and designed to enhance the experience: lighting, colour, and background music all work together to create a harmonious set, giving visitors a chance to not only capture photos but also to experience and appreciate Korean arts and culture.

Life Photo Studio in Hong Kong is on now until June 9 (closed on May 10, 24, and June 7) from 11am to 8.30pm at Portal 6311 (1/F, 18 Sheung Yuet Road) in Kowloon Bay. Tickets range from $158 to $195 and are available on Klook.

