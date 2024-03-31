Hong Kong
Lingnan Colour: Collaborative Paintings by Jao Tsung-I and the Four Masters of Lingnan

  • Art, Painting
  • Jao Tsung-I Academy, Cheung Sha Wan
  1. Collaborative Paintings by Jao Tsung-I and the Four Masters of Lingnan
    Photograph: Courtesy Sun Museum and Jao Tsung-I AcademyCollaborative Paintings by Jao Tsung-I and the Four Masters of Lingnan
  2. Collaborative Paintings by Jao Tsung-I and the Four Masters of Lingnan
    Photograph: Courtesy Sun Museum and Jao Tsung-I AcademyCollaborative Paintings by Jao Tsung-I and the Four Masters of Lingnan
  3. Collaborative Paintings by Jao Tsung-I and the Four Masters of Lingnan
    Photograph: Courtesy Sun Museum and Jao Tsung-I AcademyCollaborative Paintings by Jao Tsung-I and the Four Masters of Lingnan
A collaborative series of paintings from five masters of Lingnan painting

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the Jao Tsung-I Academy (JTIA) is co-hosting the Lingnan Colour exhibition with the Sun Museum. It features 42 traditional Chinese paintings jointly created by Professor Jao Tsung-i and four masters of the Lingnan school of painting: Zhao Shao-ang, Li Xiong-cai, Guan Shan-yue, and Yang Shan-sum. Collaborations within such paintings are rather rare, and all five of these artists are now deceased, so their works are valued for their historical significance and as a record of the intellectual exchanges between literati of the past.

Catharina Cheung
Event website:
www.jtia.hk
Address:
Jao Tsung-I Academy
G/F, Block G, Middle Zone, 800 Castle Peak Road
Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong

