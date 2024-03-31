Lingnan Colour: Collaborative Paintings by Jao Tsung-I and the Four Masters of Lingnan

Time Out says

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the Jao Tsung-I Academy (JTIA) is co-hosting the Lingnan Colour exhibition with the Sun Museum. It features 42 traditional Chinese paintings jointly created by Professor Jao Tsung-i and four masters of the Lingnan school of painting: Zhao Shao-ang, Li Xiong-cai, Guan Shan-yue, and Yang Shan-sum. Collaborations within such paintings are rather rare, and all five of these artists are now deceased, so their works are valued for their historical significance and as a record of the intellectual exchanges between literati of the past.