Living like a Mr.Donothing

Time Out says

Who said doing nothing is a waste of time? This summer, slack off with Mr.Donothing and check out the Living like a Mr.Donothing Hong Kong solo exhibition at Gallery by the Harbour. Created by Korean designer Cho Hee-jae, Mr.Donothing is a 'colourless' character that embodies those who have been drained by their busy lives. Mr.Donothing's colour of white also represents a space filled with infinite possibilities, where we can paint our own colour and give new meanings

On top of 12 selected digital prints, along with an exclusive print with a Victoria Harbour night view, the exhibition also has nearly 50 limited-edition collectibles that are also available for sale at the exhibition, including mini figures, ceramic diffusers, T-shirts, caps, stickers, posters and more.

Details

Address:
Gallery by the Harbour
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

