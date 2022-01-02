Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Living with Botero by Fernando Botero

Living with Botero by Fernando Botero

Art Ora-Ora , Central Until Sunday January 2 2022
Ora-Ora/Fernando Botero
1/2
Photograph: Courtesy Ora-Ora/Fernando Botero
Ora-Ora/Fernando Botero
2/2
Photograph: Courtesy Ora-Ora/Fernando Botero

Time Out says

Living with Botero is Ora-Ora’s major autumn show which runs from now until January 2, 2022. Featuring works by Colombian artist Fernando Botero – comprised of paintings and drawings never-before-seen in Hong Kong, most of which the artist lived with and are counted among his personal favourites – the gallery will be styled as a recreation of the artist’s apartment in New York, allowing visitors the privilege of stepping into the everyday life of Fernando Botero. 

Details
Event website: https://www.ora-ora.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Ora-Ora
Address: 17/F, H Queen's
Shop 105-107, Barrack Block, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like