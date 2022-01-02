Living with Botero by Fernando Botero
Living with Botero is Ora-Ora’s major autumn show which runs from now until January 2, 2022. Featuring works by Colombian artist Fernando Botero – comprised of paintings and drawings never-before-seen in Hong Kong, most of which the artist lived with and are counted among his personal favourites – the gallery will be styled as a recreation of the artist’s apartment in New York, allowing visitors the privilege of stepping into the everyday life of Fernando Botero.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.ora-ora.com/
|Venue name:
|Ora-Ora
|Address:
|
17/F, H Queen's
Shop 105-107, Barrack Block, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong