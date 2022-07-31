M+ presents Nalini Malani: Vision in Motion

Internationally renowned for her reverse paintings and immersive multimedia installations, Nalini Malani is widely recognised as a pioneer of video art and experimental film. In honour of the artist's distinctive practice, M+ museum is showcasing three of the artist's major artworks over the past 50 years artworks – Utopia (1969– Page 2 of 3 1976), Remembering Mad Meg (2007–2019), and Can You Hear Me (2018–2020) – as the inaugural presentation at The Studio, one of the museum's signature venues.