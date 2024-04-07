Hong Kong
Ma Yansong: Landscapes in Motion

  • Art, Architecture
  • Hong Kong Design Institute, Sai Kung
  1. Ma Yansong Landscapes in Motion
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Design Institute
  2. Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, Ma Yansong: Landscapes in Motion
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Design Institute
Peek into the future of urban civilisation with these architectural projects

Ma’s first-ever large-scale solo exhibition in Hong Kong is adapted from his exhibition at the Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning which ran last year. Rather than art, explore significant urban projects by architectural collective MAD, which is headed by Ma – including the soon-to-be-completed Shenzhen Bay Cultural Park, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, and the Fenix Museum of Migration in Rotterdam. If you want a glimpse into the future of urban civilisation, where urban landscapes, historical sites, and natural environments coexist seamlessly, then check out this exhibition.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.hkdi.edu.hk/en/hkdi_gallery/exhibition/mys_landscapesinmotion
Address:
Hong Kong Design Institute
3 King Ling Road, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong

Dates and times

