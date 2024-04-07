Time Out says

Ma’s first-ever large-scale solo exhibition in Hong Kong is adapted from his exhibition at the Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning which ran last year. Rather than art, explore significant urban projects by architectural collective MAD, which is headed by Ma – including the soon-to-be-completed Shenzhen Bay Cultural Park, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, and the Fenix Museum of Migration in Rotterdam. If you want a glimpse into the future of urban civilisation, where urban landscapes, historical sites, and natural environments coexist seamlessly, then check out this exhibition.