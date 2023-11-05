Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Madam Tsang Chor-hang Heritage Museum

  • Art
  • Kowloon Tong
Madam Tsang Chor-hang Heritage Museum
Photograph: Courtesy Yew Chung Yew Wah Education NetworkRibbon-Cutting Ceremony for the first YCYW’s Madam Tsang Chor-hang Heritage Museum
Advertising

Time Out says

The museum aims to foster a deeper understanding of Chinese culture and identity

The Yew Chung International School of Hong Kong (YCIS) has launched the Madam Tsang Chor-hang Heritage Museum, a new heritage institution dedicated to the importance of understanding history. Apart from exhibitions showcasing a century’s worth of Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network’s teaching history, the museum will also house Chinese cultural relics and artefacts from the Neolithic era to the Qing Dynasty. Visitors,  especially YCIS students, are encouraged to contemplate history from both Chinese and global perspectives. This endeavour aims to foster deeper cultural understanding and a stronger sense of identity.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Yew Chung International School of Hong Kong, 3 To Fuk Road, Kowloon Tong
Hong Kong
999077
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.