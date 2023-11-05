Time Out says

The Yew Chung International School of Hong Kong (YCIS) has launched the Madam Tsang Chor-hang Heritage Museum, a new heritage institution dedicated to the importance of understanding history. Apart from exhibitions showcasing a century’s worth of Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network’s teaching history, the museum will also house Chinese cultural relics and artefacts from the Neolithic era to the Qing Dynasty. Visitors, especially YCIS students, are encouraged to contemplate history from both Chinese and global perspectives. This endeavour aims to foster deeper cultural understanding and a stronger sense of identity.