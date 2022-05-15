Made in Japan 3.0 Pop-up: Defining a New Phy-gital Reality

Time Out says

Curated by Startbahn, a Japanese-based art tech company, the Made In Japan 3.0 pop-up features a variety of creative works in fashion, art, and craft by world-acclaimed Japanese designers and artists such as Masaya Kushino, Yuima Nakazato, and Tomo Koizumi. Visitors will get to experience a creative space where art meets technology and open their eyes to what Japan has to offer when it comes to avant-garde fashion, modern craft, post-Pop Art and more.

Those who want to discover more artworks can also head over to the NFT pop-up store – titled, AAX Trends: The Early Days of Crypto - Apes. Pixels. Gods – where visitors can marvel over 40 pieces of amazing NFT artworks. The store is open from April 23 to May 9, so visit while you can.