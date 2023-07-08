Time Out says

AllRightsReserved is once again collaborating with renowned Japanese artist Face Oka, along with long-term partner Galler Target, to present his first overseas solo exhibition in Hong Kong (Shop 116, 1/F, Landmark, Central), titled 'Meet Face Oka Gallery by AllRightsReserved - Storyboard'. The exhibition displays a stunning collection of 25 new acrylic paintings and three sculptural works inspired by Japanese movies from the late 90s and early 00s. Through these works, Oka offers a fresh creative perspective by crafting a series of imaginary movie scenes that invite viewers to create their own narratives. Additionally, the artist delves into landscape oil paintings for the first time, seeking to capture the liminal spaces that connect various film scenes and convey the intricate connections between space and time.