‘Meld in Light and Shade’: Amour Butterfly exhibition

  • Art, Jewellery
  • Opera Gallery, Central
  1. Amour Butterfly by Cindy Chao
    Photograph: Courtesy Cindy Chao / Opera GalleryAmour Butterfly by Cindy Chao
  2. ‘Meld in Light and Shade’: Amour Butterfly exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy Opera Gallery‘Meld in Light and Shade’: Amour Butterfly exhibition
  3. Making of Amour Butterfly by Cindy Chao
    Photograph: Courtesy Opera GalleryMaking of Amour Butterfly by Cindy Chao
In 19 years of Chao’s artistic career, only 10 Annual Butterflies have been unveiled – here’s your chance to see one in person

Jewellery artist Cindy Chao is exhibiting her 10th Annual Butterfly piece, the ‘2023 Black Label Masterpiece I Amour Butterfly Brooch’, at Opera Gallery. Featuring overlapping butterfly wings that look like two butterflies merging into one, this stunning piece was created for a collector couple that Chao has known for two decades.

Taking the artist and a team of European master craftsmen over 15,000 hours across five years to complete, the titanium wings of the Amour Butterfly houses almost 3,000 diamonds and gems – most notably, the elongated 8.31-carat Marquise brown diamond in the centre, and a pair of sugarloaf-cut Colombian emeralds on the wings, each weighing almost 30 carats. To complement this new addition to Chao’s Annual Butterfly line, Opera Gallery will also exhibit works from two abstract artists, Chu Teh-Chun and Feng Xiao-Min.

Details

Address:
Opera Gallery
G08-09, The Galleria, 9 Queen's Road Central
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
10am-7pm

Dates and times

