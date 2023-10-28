Time Out says

In 19 years of Chao’s artistic career, only 10 Annual Butterflies have been unveiled – here’s your chance to see one in person

Jewellery artist Cindy Chao is exhibiting her 10th Annual Butterfly piece, the ‘2023 Black Label Masterpiece I Amour Butterfly Brooch’, at Opera Gallery. Featuring overlapping butterfly wings that look like two butterflies merging into one, this stunning piece was created for a collector couple that Chao has known for two decades.

Taking the artist and a team of European master craftsmen over 15,000 hours across five years to complete, the titanium wings of the Amour Butterfly houses almost 3,000 diamonds and gems – most notably, the elongated 8.31-carat Marquise brown diamond in the centre, and a pair of sugarloaf-cut Colombian emeralds on the wings, each weighing almost 30 carats. To complement this new addition to Chao’s Annual Butterfly line, Opera Gallery will also exhibit works from two abstract artists, Chu Teh-Chun and Feng Xiao-Min.