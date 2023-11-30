Time Out says

British contemporary artist Joe Cheetham is exhibiting his first solo show in Asia with Mellow doubt. Known for his cartoonish figures and eccentric gestural brushwork, Cheetham now addresses the tension and isolation of modern living with his art. His exaggeratedly homogenous figures are set within isolated spaces and do not interact with each other, individually radiating desperation, suspicion, and resignation. General identifiers like gender, time, and location are all left ambiguous, and viewers are instead invited to enter a space that carries an uneasy sense of confinement. If Cheetham’s figures’ profound sense of tiredness resonates with you, maybe it’s time to book a holiday.