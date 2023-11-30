Hong Kong
Mellow doubt by Joe Cheetham

  • Art, Painting
  • JPS Gallery, Central
  1. Mellow doubt by Joe Cheetham
    Photograph: Courtesy Joe Cheetham / JPS GalleryMellow doubt by Joe Cheetham
  2. Mellow doubt by Joe Cheetham
    Photograph: Courtesy Joe Cheetham / JPS GalleryMellow doubt by Joe Cheetham
  3. Mellow doubt by Joe Cheetham
    Photograph: Courtesy Joe Cheetham / JPS GalleryMellow doubt by Joe Cheetham
There’s something about these exaggerated, floppy figures that is very disquieting

British contemporary artist Joe Cheetham is exhibiting his first solo show in Asia with Mellow doubt. Known for his cartoonish figures and eccentric gestural brushwork, Cheetham now addresses the tension and isolation of modern living with his art. His exaggeratedly homogenous figures are set within isolated spaces and do not interact with each other, individually radiating desperation, suspicion, and resignation. General identifiers like gender, time, and location are all left ambiguous, and viewers are instead invited to enter a space that carries an uneasy sense of confinement. If Cheetham’s figures’ profound sense of tiredness resonates with you, maybe it’s time to book a holiday.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
jpsgallery.com/exhibition/mellow-doubt/
Address:
JPS Gallery
Shops 218-219, 2/F, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen's Road Central, Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

