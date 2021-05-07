New York contemporary artist Mr.Likey returns to 13A New Street Gallery with Melt Like Dali, an exhibition that blends together elements from well-known paintings with the artist's signature playful style and use of cartoon characters. By doing so, the artist gives the famous artworks a contemporary interpretation with a bold visual impact. Throughout the exhibition, which runs from now until May 16, Mr.Likey will be popping by the gallery to surprise his fans from time to time. So if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to snap a pic with the artist himself!