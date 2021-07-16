Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Meme Museum by 9gag

Meme Museum by 9gag

Art K11 Art Mall , Tsim Sha Tsui Friday July 16 2021 - Sunday September 5 2021
Recommended
1/10
Photograph: Jenny Leung
2/10
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Mall
3/10
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Mall
4/10
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Mall
5/10
Photograph: Jenny Leung
6/10
Photograph: Jenny Leung
7/10
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Mall
8/10
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Mall
9/10
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Mall
10/10
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Mall

This summer, K11 Art Mall has joined forces with 9gag to bring Hong Kong's first-ever physical meme exhibition. Promising to fill your summer with giggles and laughter, the Meme Museum transports some of the most viral and hilarious memes from around the world straight from your social feed to K11 Art Mall.

Held from July 16 to Sept 5 at the chi K11 art space, the Meme Museum consists of seven themed zones. Expect to see and interact with over 100 global and local memes in various forms – imagery, 3D figures, video, and even scent – as well as an exciting variety of merchandise, including an exclusive ‘These memes don’t belong to me’ board game, a special meme Snapio photo booth, limited-edition Meme Yes!Cards, and temporary laser-printed meme tattoos!

Whether you're obsessed with Nicholas Cage memes, have a secret crush on Salt Bae, or you just want to tell a friend that you 'know that feel bro', you'll be able to find all your favourite memes under one roof.

Details
Event website: https://hk.k11.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: K11 Art Mall
Address: K11, 18 Hanoi Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
