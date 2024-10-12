Japanese artist Megumi Shinozaki is the founder of edenworks, a studio known for using flowers and plants to create artworks and installations to connect people and nature. She currently has her first solo exhibition in Hong Kong with approximately 200 brand-new paper flowers arranged in real stone vases – completely flipping the usual practice of real plants in man-made vessels on its head. These unaging blossoms are complemented by fresh flower installations made with local flora. For Shinozaki, both types of flowers represent breaking free from the confines of traditional floristry and the Japanese art of ikebana floral arranging, insteading focusing on individuality and life that flowers exude.