Microwave International New Media Arts Festival 2021
Get in touch with your creative side and make your way to the Microwave International New Media Arts Festival as it returns for another year. Taking on the theme of 'Yesterday’s Fiction,
Today’s Reality.', this year's festival boasts an exciting lineup of exhibitions, webinars, and film screenings that not only present the limitless possibilities of new media, but also reveal its possible connection with our daily life.
Details
|Event website:
|http://microwavefest.net/festival2021/
|Venue name:
|Hong Kong City Hall
|Address:
|
5 Edinburgh Pl
Central
Hong Kong