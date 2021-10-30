Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Microwave International New Media Arts Festival 2021

Art Hong Kong City Hall , Central Saturday October 30 2021 - Sunday November 7 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Microwave International New Media Arts Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Microwave International New Media Arts Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Microwave International New Media Arts Festival

Get in touch with your creative side and make your way to the Microwave International New Media Arts Festival as it returns for another year. Taking on the theme of 'Yesterday’s Fiction,
Today’s Reality.', this year's festival boasts an exciting lineup of exhibitions, webinars, and film screenings that not only present the limitless possibilities of new media, but also reveal its possible connection with our daily life.

Event website: http://microwavefest.net/festival2021/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Hong Kong City Hall
Address: 5 Edinburgh Pl
Central
Hong Kong

