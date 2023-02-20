Hong Kong
Monxxters by Benson Koo

  • Art
  • Kong Art Space, Soho
  • Recommended
  1. Young Soy Gallery, Benson Koo
    Photograph: Courtesy Young Soy Gallery
  2. Young Soy Gallery, Benson Koo
    Photograph: Courtesy Young Soy Gallery
Local artist Benson Koo confronts the darkness in his latest body of works. Using a range of materials such as ink, acrylic, oil stick, marker pen, and more, the works bring to life the horrors that permeate Koo's dreams and daily life with new art techniques influenced by his time spent in Barcelona throughout 2022. Presented at Kong Art Space by Young Soy Gallery, the exhibition invites audiences to examine and confront our own monsters within.

Address:
Kong Art Space
3 Staunton St
Central
Hong Kong

