Moon in Transit

  • Art
  • Renaissance Harbour View Hotel, Wan Chai
  1. Full Moon by Jeannie Wong
    Photograph: Courtesy REN Gallery / Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong
  2. Temple by Jeannie Wong
    Photograph: Courtesy REN Gallery / Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong
This up-and-coming Hong Kong artist displays her printmaking works

Up-and-coming local artist Jeannie Wong, who specialises in printmaking, will be exhibiting 14 pieces of artwork, all themed around the moon. With short yet powerful astrological transits, the moon has long been seen as the cosmic force that rules our emotions and subconscious mind. Wong’s pieces are fiction interwoven with fragments of reality, representing her life under 54 lunar cycles from 2019 to 2023. She has worked with woodcut and copper etching to transfer images onto paper – if you’re interested in printing, then check out this young Hong Kong artist.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Dates and times

