Hong Kong
Motley by Jun Oson

  • Art
  • Gallery by the Harbour, Tsim Sha Tsui
Gallery by the Harbour
Photograph: Courtesy Gallery by the Harbour
Japanese artist Jun Oson pays tribute to the cultural significance of classic Hong Kong movies from the 90s and the city's vibrant nightlife with the Motley exhibition. The exhibition features 15 paintings inspired by iconic scenes from movies such as In the Mood for LoveA Better Tomorrow, and Rigor Mortis, as well as neon night scenes of the city. Oson's signature modern pop art and manga style, combined with bright colors and humorous techniques, create a series of unique works that showcase his vision of the city as a place full of power and energy. Don't miss your chance to see Oson's works at Gallery by the Harbour from now to June 18.

Details

Address:
Gallery by the Harbour
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

