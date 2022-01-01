Mundane Wonders by Maria Imaginário

Multi-disciplinary Portuguese artist Maria Imaginário has transformed the chi K11 art space into a pastel-coloured wonderland! As the artist's first immersive solo exhibition in Asia, Mundane Wonders offers a kaleidoscope of whimsy fun for all. Step through The Path of Playfulness tunnel before discovering the rainbow wall of Spinning Bitter Sweet with quirky smiley faces that you can spin. Then, head over to the exhibition area and check out different paintings and sculptures, as well as blown-up inflatable versions of the artist's classic works. Lastly, don't miss out on exclusive merch created just for the exhibition such as candles, teapot, clothing, as well as special rainbow candy floss by Fairy Floss HK. Click here to register now.