Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Myth Makers—Spectrosynthesis III

  • Art
  • Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art, Central
  • Recommended
  1. Tai Kwun, Myth Makers
    Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Tai Kwun, Myth Makers
    Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Tai Kwun, Myth Makers
    Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Tai Kwun, Myth Makers
    Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Tai Kwun, Myth Makers
    Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Tai Kwun, Myth Makers
    Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out says

Curated by Inti Guerrero and Chantal Wong, and co-presented with Sunpride Foundation, Myth Makers—Spectrosynthesis III is the first major exhibition that shines a light on LGBTQ+ perspectives in Hong Kong. On view from now until April 10 at Tai Kwun Contemporary galleries, the exhibition features over 100 artworks from over 60 artists from Hong Kong and overseas. Together, they address the core notion of 'queer mythologies', inviting audiences to explore contemporary mythologies and practices of the body through new productions, historical works from the 1940s to the 1990s, artworks on loan from the collection of the Sunpride Foundation, along with a publication collaboration with Queer Reads Library.

Aside from the striking artworks that will no doubt stimulate both the eyes and the mind, visitors can also take part in a wide range of programmes and educational events such as talks, workshops, Family Day, and guided public tours.

Details

Address:
Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
10 Hollywood Road
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.taikwun.hk

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!