Japan's hugely popular Naked Flowers exhibition is coming to Hong Kong for the first time! Set to run from April 27 to October 27 at 1881 Heritage in Tsim Sha Tsui, the exhibition will take visitors on an immersive journey through the world of flowers and uncover their hidden secrets. Explore colossal flower gardens and interactive spaces, and delve into the mysteries of floral life across eight experiential rooms, including the 'Naked Big Book' featuring original Naked design with projection mapping; the 'Big Flower Garden' where visitors can enjoy the fragrance of flowers; 'Microscopy of Flowers', a kaleidoscope-like space with mirrors that rotate to reflect digital art; and more. Be sure to stop at the Naked Cafe Bar where visitors can enjoy floral teas (or cocktails after 6pm!) on an interactive round table with projections of floral designs when a drink is placed down.

Early bird tickets are available from now until April 26 at $150 (original price $180) for adults, and $120 (original price $150) for children aged three to 11, full-time students, persons with disabilities, and seniors aged 65 or above. Children under the age of three can enter for free. Bank of China Chill Card credit card holders can also take advantage of an exclusive package for $260 to get two adult tickets and a BOGOF deal on selected drinks at the Naked Cafe Bar.