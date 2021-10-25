Ngong Ping 360 is getting an artsy makeover this autumn with its first Ngong Ping Outdoor ARTcation. From now to November 7, visitors will be able to see the world debut of international fashion designer Vivienne Tam’s latest FW 2021 collection City Camouflaged. Turning Ngong Ping Village and Wisdom Path into a virtual 'runway', the collection's theme was inspired by the breathtaking nature hikes and spiritual walks at Ngong Ping.

Aditionally, Ngong Ping 360 has also partnered up with different creative talents to create an artistic experience for all visitors. Not-to-miss highlights include Instagrammable hand-painted murals by homegrown artists such as Carol Mui, Rebecca Lin and Leon Lollipop, an interactive Puppet Parade Show that promises a quality time for all parents and kids, art jamming workshops ledeby local art tutors, and a photography exhibition of Vivienne Tam’s new collection. For more details about activities available at thee Ngong Ping Outdoor ARTcation, head to www.np360.com.hk.