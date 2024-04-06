20 works by French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle will be on show at Opera Gallery Hong Kong. Though her creative works span a range of mediums including painting, sculpture, engraving, performance, writing, and film, Saint Phalle became famous for shooting bursts of colour out of objects using firearms. She then also became known for her line of whimsical figures called Nanas, featuring animals, monsters, and voluptuous women. This is a vibrant exhibition that is as eye-catching as it is thought-provoking.
Niki de Saint Phalle: Garden of Joy
Time Out says
See Saint Phalle’s famous Nana figures
Details
- Event website:
- www.operagallery.com/
- Address:
- Opera Gallery
- G08-09, The Galleria, 9 Queen's Road Central
- Central
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video