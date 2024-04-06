Time Out says

20 works by French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle will be on show at Opera Gallery Hong Kong. Though her creative works span a range of mediums including painting, sculpture, engraving, performance, writing, and film, Saint Phalle became famous for shooting bursts of colour out of objects using firearms. She then also became known for her line of whimsical figures called Nanas, featuring animals, monsters, and voluptuous women. This is a vibrant exhibition that is as eye-catching as it is thought-provoking.