Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Niki de Saint Phalle: Garden of Joy

  • Art
  • Opera Gallery, Central
  1. The Unicorn by Niki de Saint Phalle
    Photograph: Courtesy Opera Gallery
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Le Miroir (Magie du miroir) by Niki de Saint Phalle
    Photograph: Courtesy TH Studio / Opera Gallery
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

See Saint Phalle’s famous Nana figures

20 works by French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle will be on show at Opera Gallery Hong Kong. Though her creative works span a range of mediums including painting, sculpture, engraving, performance, writing, and film, Saint Phalle became famous for shooting bursts of colour out of objects using firearms. She then also became known for her line of whimsical figures called Nanas, featuring animals, monsters, and voluptuous women. This is a vibrant exhibition that is as eye-catching as it is thought-provoking.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.operagallery.com/
Address:
Opera Gallery
G08-09, The Galleria, 9 Queen's Road Central
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.