Nude Studies at Blue Lotus Gallery
Nude Studies is a photo exhibition featuring works of three contemporary photographers exploring the photographic representation of the human body. Artists featured in the exhibition include Michael Kenna, a master of minimal black and white photography, Au Tze Long, whose works display intimate portraits that move between dreams and reality, and French photographer Ben Felten, who uses cyanotype printing to present his work that showcases a blend of nudes and nature. The exhibition will be Blue Lotus Gallery's first show consisting of only photographic nudes.
Details
|Event website:
|https://bluelotus-gallery.com/
|Venue name:
|Blue Lotus Gallery
|Address:
|
28 Pound Lane, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong