Nude Studies at Blue Lotus Gallery

Art, Photography Blue Lotus Gallery , Sheung Wan Thursday May 13 2021 - Sunday June 13 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Blue Lotus Gallery/Au Tze Long
Photograph: Courtesy Blue Lotus Gallery/Au Tze Long
Photograph: Courtesy Blue Lotus Gallery/Michael Kenna

Nude Studies is a photo exhibition featuring works of three contemporary photographers exploring the photographic representation of the human body. Artists featured in the exhibition include Michael Kenna, a master of minimal black and white photography, Au Tze Long, whose works display intimate portraits that move between dreams and reality, and French photographer Ben Felten, who uses cyanotype printing to present his work that showcases a blend of nudes and nature. The exhibition will be Blue Lotus Gallery's first show consisting of only photographic nudes.

Details
Event website: https://bluelotus-gallery.com/
Venue name: Blue Lotus Gallery
Address: 28 Pound Lane, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
