Hong Kong
Odysseys of Art: Masterpieces Collected by the Princes of Liechtenstein

  • Art
  • Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon
  • Recommended
  1. ©Liechtenstein. The Princely Collections
    Photograph: ©Liechtenstein. The Princely Collections, Vaduz-ViennaPeter Paul Rubens（Flemish, 1577-1640年）《Mars and Rhea Silvia》，約1616-1617
  2. ©Liechtenstein. The Princely Collections
    Photograph: ©Liechtenstein. The Princely Collections, Vaduz-ViennaWillibald Schulmeister（German, 1851–1909）《The Chinese Pavilion at Lednice (Eisgrub), second state》，1877
Time Out says

The Hong Kong Palace Museum and the Liechtenstein Princely Collections – one of the world’s largest and most significant art collections –  jointly present Odysseys of Art: Masterpieces Collected by the Princes of Liechtenstein, an exhibition featuring European masterpieces in dialogue with Chinese art and culture. From November 9 to February 20, 2023, over 120 masterpieces will be showcased, including paintings, prints, tapestries, sculptures, and decorative art objects selected from over 30,000 works in the Princely Collections. The exhibition will be divided into eight thematic sections, allowing visitors to discover priceless treasures from the Collections, which will be displayed in Hong Kong for the first time, and learn more about the collecting practices of the Princes of Liechtenstein as well as the exchanges between China and Europe in art and architecture throughout the centuries.

Details

Event website:
www.hkpm.org.hk/en/home
Address:
Hong Kong Palace Museum
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong

Dates and times

