The Hong Kong Palace Museum and the Liechtenstein Princely Collections – one of the world’s largest and most significant art collections – jointly present Odysseys of Art: Masterpieces Collected by the Princes of Liechtenstein, an exhibition featuring European masterpieces in dialogue with Chinese art and culture. From November 9 to February 20, 2023, over 120 masterpieces will be showcased, including paintings, prints, tapestries, sculptures, and decorative art objects selected from over 30,000 works in the Princely Collections. The exhibition will be divided into eight thematic sections, allowing visitors to discover priceless treasures from the Collections, which will be displayed in Hong Kong for the first time, and learn more about the collecting practices of the Princes of Liechtenstein as well as the exchanges between China and Europe in art and architecture throughout the centuries.