Oh! Summer Days by Jun Makita

Jun Makita's Oh, Summer Days solo exhibition at Gallery Ascend is a vibrant fusion of energy and pop. Makita's unique painting style weaves together elements of nature, whimsical characters, and nostalgic references influenced by hip-hop, graffiti culture, and punk music. Get ready to immerse yourself in Makita's imaginative world, where his works are bursting with life and vivid colours, inviting viewers to embrace their imagination and revel in the sheer joy and excitement it evokes.