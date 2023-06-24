Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Oh! Summer Days by Jun Makita

  • Art
  • Gallery Ascend, Wong Chuk Hang
  • Recommended
  1. Gallery Ascend
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery Ascend
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Gallery Ascend
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery Ascend
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Gallery Ascend
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery Ascend
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Gallery Ascend
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery Ascend
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Jun Makita's Oh, Summer Days solo exhibition at Gallery Ascend is a vibrant fusion of energy and pop. Makita's unique painting style weaves together elements of nature, whimsical characters, and nostalgic references influenced by hip-hop, graffiti culture, and punk music. Get ready to immerse yourself in Makita's imaginative world, where his works are bursting with life and vivid colours, inviting viewers to embrace their imagination and revel in the sheer joy and excitement it evokes.

Details

Event website:
www.galleryascend.com/exhibitions/32-jun-makita-oh-summer-days/overview/
Address:
Gallery Ascend
Room B, 8/F, The Arca, 43 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.