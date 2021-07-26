Oishii Everyday by Maomomiji

Japanese foodie artist Maomomiji is hosting his first overseas solo exhibition at Gallery by the Harbour this summer. Showcasing a series of digital paintings of gourmet food – from mouth-watering pancakes to skillfully crafted sushi; hearty all-day breakfast to sizzling skewers – Maomomiji’s drawings never fail to entice your appetite.

Entering the exhibition, the audience will find a manually rotating menu serving various types of food during all hours of the day. The illustrations are occasionally enlivened by Maomomiji’s raccoon emoticons, which plays as the foodie artist himself on a constant expedition for great noms. To learn more about the dishes, move forward to the food map outlining the nuanced flavours that distinguish the streets and lanes of each district. Finally, head over to the ‘dining table’ to enjoy a feast with fellow visitors to complete a sumptuous visual food journey.

All exhibits at the exhibition are for sale, while a limited quantity of food-themed products will be available.