Founded in 2017 by incense maker Max Cheng, who has travelled to different parts of the world such as Taiwan, China, India, Nepal, and Japan to learn all about incense-making, Okapi Studio is a homegrown incense brand that offers incense sticks, handmade incense, as well as incense burners. Apart from incense products, Okapi Studio also provides workshops to let you try your hand at making everything from Japanese-style incense to mosquito-repelling incense.