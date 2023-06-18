Hong Kong
Timeout

ONENESS: Painting Offering to Nature by ArBlackChris

  • Art
  • Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden, Tai Po
Discover the beauty of nature and its origin at the Oneness exhibition, featuring life-like depictions of various animals by Hong Kong artist ArBlackChris. The exhibition is part of the Artists-in-Residence program at Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden (KFBG), highlighting ArBlackChris as one of this year's artists. Through his artworks, ArBlackChris aims to promote the importance of Hong Kong's countryside and its indigenous wildlife, showcasing the Eurasian eagle owl, comma butterfly, rainbow stag beetle, and more. The exhibition runs until September 30 at KFBG's Art House, and includes fluid painting art workshops where participants can create their own art through the movement and flow of acrylic paint.

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung

bit.ly/42KHgs8
Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden
Lam Kam Rd
Tai Po
Hong Kong
info@kfbg.org
(closed irregularly in July and August, please refer to the website for details)

Dates and times

