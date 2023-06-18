ONENESS: Painting Offering to Nature by ArBlackChris

Time Out says

Discover the beauty of nature and its origin at the Oneness exhibition, featuring life-like depictions of various animals by Hong Kong artist ArBlackChris. The exhibition is part of the Artists-in-Residence program at Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden (KFBG), highlighting ArBlackChris as one of this year's artists. Through his artworks, ArBlackChris aims to promote the importance of Hong Kong's countryside and its indigenous wildlife, showcasing the Eurasian eagle owl, comma butterfly, rainbow stag beetle, and more. The exhibition runs until September 30 at KFBG's Art House, and includes fluid painting art workshops where participants can create their own art through the movement and flow of acrylic paint.