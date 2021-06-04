Only A Joke Can Save Us is a group exhibition featuring nine international artists including Bo Choy, Hu Rui, Cyrus Hung, Kensuke Koike, Kieran Leach, Mak Ying Tung 2, Yan Xinyue, Pow Martinez and Yu Cheng-ta. Looking at the power and nature of humour through art, each piece of artwork aims to elicit laughter from its audience while offering comfort in times of uncertainty. From the familiar to the absurd, expect to be chuckling and giggling away at everything from ridiculed political figures to playful instagram filters to a ‘durian pharmaceutical.’