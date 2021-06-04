Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Only a Joke Can Save Us

Only a Joke Can Save Us

Art Present Projects , Sham Shui Po Until Sunday July 4 2021
Recommended
Present Projects
1/4
Photograph: Courtesy Present Projects
Present Projects
2/4
Photograph: Courtesy Present Projects
Present Projects
3/4
Photograph: Courtesy Present Projects
Present Projects
4/4
Photograph: Courtesy Present Projects

Time Out says

Only A Joke Can Save Us is a group exhibition featuring nine international artists including Bo Choy, Hu Rui, Cyrus Hung, Kensuke Koike, Kieran Leach, Mak Ying Tung 2, Yan Xinyue, Pow Martinez and Yu Cheng-ta. Looking at the power and nature of humour through art, each piece of artwork aims to elicit laughter from its audience while offering comfort in times of uncertainty. From the familiar to the absurd, expect to be chuckling and giggling away at everything from ridiculed political figures to playful instagram filters to a ‘durian pharmaceutical.’

Details
Event website: https://www.present-projects.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Present Projects
Address: 2/F, Tak On House, 13 Wong Chuk Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like