Orbstellar by Xcept – Metaspace

New media art studio Xcept is back with a brand new immersive galaxy installation this summer at Pacific Place. From August 12 to October 9, astronomy enthusiasts are invited to embark on an astral voyage which combines art and technology to bring you unique, immersive experiences that are out of this world.

Prepare for lift off and take a seat at the Space Station, where you can go virtual mining and design your own orbs by scanning a QR code. Then, continue your space adventure to the mysterious Black Hole, before entering the shimmering immersive Metaspace Galaxy. Finally, end your galactic journey and return to Earth by ascending into the luminous White Hole. Complete your journey by acquiring a special NFT token souvenir featuring your custom planetary creation or get your hands on other amazing exclusive merch.

Get your tickets between now and August 11 to enjoy an early bird offer with 20 percent off. Click here to buy your tickets now at Klook.