Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Outworn by Jakkai Siributr

  • Art, Textiles
  • Flowers Gallery, Sheung Wan
  1. Outworn by Jakkai Siributr
    Photograph: Courtesy Jakkai Siributr / Flowers GalleryOutworn by Jakkai Siributr
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Outworn by Jakkai Siributr
    Photograph: Courtesy Jakkai Siributr / Flowers GalleryOutworn by Jakkai Siributr
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Telling Southeast Asian stories through embroidery installations

In conjunction with the artist’s first major exhibition ‘Jakkai Siributr: Everybody Wanna Be Happy’ at CHAT in The Mills, Flowers Gallery is presenting this new series of five tapestried installations. Siributr’s community-based projects are known for telling the stories of Southeast Asian people through sewing and embroidery, and this body of work features tapestries stitched together from the uniforms of service industry workers whose jobs went obsolete during the pandemic. Reassembled into installations with beads, Buddha symbols, found objects, and more, the pieces are a commentary of Thai people’s distrust in the authorities and their inherent faith in superstitions over institutions.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Flowers Gallery
49 Tung Street, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.