Time Out says

In conjunction with the artist’s first major exhibition ‘Jakkai Siributr: Everybody Wanna Be Happy’ at CHAT in The Mills, Flowers Gallery is presenting this new series of five tapestried installations. Siributr’s community-based projects are known for telling the stories of Southeast Asian people through sewing and embroidery, and this body of work features tapestries stitched together from the uniforms of service industry workers whose jobs went obsolete during the pandemic. Reassembled into installations with beads, Buddha symbols, found objects, and more, the pieces are a commentary of Thai people’s distrust in the authorities and their inherent faith in superstitions over institutions.