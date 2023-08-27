Hong Kong
Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass

  • Art
  • University Museum and Art Gallery, Pok Fu Lam
Get a rare insight into the work of Picasso and see the very first Hong Kong showing of the artist's works in gemmaux – a technique developed in the mid-1950s that involves layering pieces of glass to create pictorial depictions. Marking the 50th anniversary of the artist’s passing, the exhibition features a special curation of artworks that represent some of Picasso's closest and most influential studies of life, including portraits of Dora Maar, Marie-Therese Walter, and Picasso himself. A preview of 'Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass' will first be shown to the public at Landmark from May 1 to 15, before the official exhibition takes place at The University of Hong Kong - University Museum and Art Gallery (UMAG) from May 18 to August 27, where visitors will get to marvel at over 19 of Picasso’s most renowned compositions.

Details

Event website:
www.frenchmay.com/en-us/article/223
Address:
University Museum and Art Gallery
90 Bonham Road
Pok Fu Lam
Hong Kong
Transport:
MTR HKU Station, A2

Dates and times

