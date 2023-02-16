Hong Kong
Paradise Lost and Found by Evgen Čopi Gorišek

  • Art
  • Woaw Gallery (Central), Central
  • Recommended
Berlin-based artist Evgen Čopi Gorišek debuts his first solo exhibition in Hong Kong, Paradise Lost and Found. Inspired by Netherlandish painter Hieronymus Bosch's triptych, The Garden of Earthly Delights, Gorišek uses essential elements of the masterpiece to portray his vision of contemporary life and his own place in it. The exhibition is on view from now to Feb 16 at WOAW Gallery's Central location.

Details

Address:
Woaw Gallery (Central)
9 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
info@woawgallery.com

Dates and times

