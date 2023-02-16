Berlin-based artist Evgen Čopi Gorišek debuts his first solo exhibition in Hong Kong, Paradise Lost and Found. Inspired by Netherlandish painter Hieronymus Bosch's triptych, The Garden of Earthly Delights, Gorišek uses essential elements of the masterpiece to portray his vision of contemporary life and his own place in it. The exhibition is on view from now to Feb 16 at WOAW Gallery's Central location.
Paradise Lost and Found by Evgen Čopi Gorišek
- Woaw Gallery (Central)
- 9 Queen’s Road Central, Central
- Hong Kong
- info@woawgallery.com
Dates and times
