Hong Kong
Pelle Cass: Photographs

  • Art
  • Gallery by the Harbour, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  1. Gallery by the Harbour, Pelle Cass
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery by the Harbour
  2. Gallery by the Harbour, Pelle Cass
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery by the Harbour
Boston photography artist Pelle Cass is holding his first solo art exhibition in Asia at Gallery by the Harbour from now to March 26. Known for his unique 'still time-lapse' images, where hundreds – or perhaps even thousands – of photographs with selected figures are combined into one still image to create beautiful chaos, Cass brings to Hong Kong a selection of works from his signature Crowded Fields series, works that are displayed for the first time, and a brand-new piece featuring Choi Hung Estate he and the curatorial team Way by Way of Difference specially created for Hong Kong.

Details

Address:
Gallery by the Harbour
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

