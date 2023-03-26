Boston photography artist Pelle Cass is holding his first solo art exhibition in Asia at Gallery by the Harbour from now to March 26. Known for his unique 'still time-lapse' images, where hundreds – or perhaps even thousands – of photographs with selected figures are combined into one still image to create beautiful chaos, Cass brings to Hong Kong a selection of works from his signature Crowded Fields series, works that are displayed for the first time, and a brand-new piece featuring Choi Hung Estate he and the curatorial team Way by Way of Difference specially created for Hong Kong.
Pelle Cass: Photographs
