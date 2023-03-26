Pelle Cass: Photographs

Time Out says

Boston photography artist Pelle Cass is holding his first solo art exhibition in Asia at Gallery by the Harbour from now to March 26. Known for his unique 'still time-lapse' images, where hundreds – or perhaps even thousands – of photographs with selected figures are combined into one still image to create beautiful chaos, Cass brings to Hong Kong a selection of works from his signature Crowded Fields series, works that are displayed for the first time, and a brand-new piece featuring Choi Hung Estate he and the curatorial team Way by Way of Difference specially created for Hong Kong.