Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Photofairs Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Photofairs
  • Art, Fairs
  • Central Harbourfront Event Space, Central

Photofairs Hong Kong

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

This contemporary art fair for photography has announced that they will be launching the Hong Kong edition during Art Week in 2025. Gathering between 50 to 75 global exhibitors, visitors will be able to peek through the viewfinders of celebrated photographers to young cutting-edge talents. Split into three sectors, the fair comprises of Main, which showcases modern and contemporary photo-based art; Focus, dedicated to solo and dual art presentations; and Digital, which spotlights artists working with photography and new technologies.

Details

Address
Central Harbourfront Event Space
9 Lung Wo Road
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.