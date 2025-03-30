This contemporary art fair for photography has announced that they will be launching the Hong Kong edition during Art Week in 2025. Gathering between 50 to 75 global exhibitors, visitors will be able to peek through the viewfinders of celebrated photographers to young cutting-edge talents. Split into three sectors, the fair comprises of Main, which showcases modern and contemporary photo-based art; Focus, dedicated to solo and dual art presentations; and Digital, which spotlights artists working with photography and new technologies.