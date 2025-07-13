Hong Kong
Picasso for Asia: A Conversation

  • Art, Abstract
  • M+, West Kowloon
  1. Massacre in Korea (Massacre en Corée) by Pablo Picasso
    Photograph: Courtesy GrandPalaisRmn (Musée national Picasso- Paris) / Mathieu Rabeau
  2. Figures by the Sea (Figures au bord de la mer) by Pablo Picasso
    Photograph: Courtesy GrandPalaisRmn (Musée national Picasso- Paris) / Mathieu Rabeau
  3. Untitled by Gu Dexin
    Photograph: Courtesy M+, Hong Kong
See over 60 works by Pablo Picasso and much more

Visit this special exhibition at M+ to see more than 60 masterpieces by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso spanning from the late 1890s to the early 1970s. Co-curated with the Musée national Picasso-Paris (MnPP), which holds the largest repository of Picasso’s work in the world, this is the first time that pieces from the MnPP are being shown together with works from an Asian museum collection. By placing Picasso’s work in dialogue with Asian contemporary art – approximately 80 works by more than 20 Asian and Asian-diasporic artists – the master’s enduring influence on art to this day is highlighted. This exhibition will only be in town next spring, so check out for details and ticketing information.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.mplus.org.hk/en/press/picasso-for-asia-a-conversation-in-march-2025/
Address:
M+
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong

Dates and times

