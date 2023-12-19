Pink Diamond Too exhibition

Time Out says

Pink Diamond Too marks Jonathan Casella’s first solo exhibition in Asia, reflecting the artist’s personal experiences through his ongoing Doublestar series. All 11 pieces on show are brand new and created this year, including paintings that incorporate found images and photography of flowers from California. As the name of the exhibition suggests, the colour pink is overtly and prominently featured in this body of work – it attracts the gaze and attention, and by the time the viewer is making out shapes, patterns, motifs, and hues in the paintings, you suddenly realise you’re in dialogue with the art.