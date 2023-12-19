Hong Kong
Timeout

Pink Diamond Too exhibition

  • Art, Painting
  • WOAW Gallery (Central), Central
  1. Mother House by Jonathan Casella
    Photograph: Courtesy WOAW GalleryMother House by Jonathan Casella
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Pink Diamond I by Jonathan Casella
    Photograph: Courtesy WOAW GalleryPink Diamond I by Jonathan Casella
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Brutalist Bathtub by Jonathan Casella
    Photograph: Courtesy WOAW GalleryBrutalist Bathtub by Jonathan Casella
    PreviousNext
    /3
Time Out says

These bright paintings doused in pink can feel like there’s a cohesive story within

Pink Diamond Too marks Jonathan Casella’s first solo exhibition in Asia, reflecting the artist’s personal experiences through his ongoing Doublestar series. All 11 pieces on show are brand new and created this year, including paintings that incorporate found images and photography of flowers from California. As the name of the exhibition suggests, the colour pink is overtly and prominently featured in this body of work – it attracts the gaze and attention, and by the time the viewer is making out shapes, patterns, motifs, and hues in the paintings, you suddenly realise you’re in dialogue with the art.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
woawgallery.com/
Address:
WOAW Gallery (Central)
9 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
info@woawgallery.com

Dates and times

