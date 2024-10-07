Subscribe
  1. Railscape Reminiscence MTR photography
    Photograph: Courtesy Billy Ho
  2. Railscape Reminiscence MTR photography
    Photograph: Courtesy MTR Corporation
  • Art, Photography
  • Hong Kong, Central

Railscape Reminiscence

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Time Out says

Head on over to the gallery near exit J of Central MTR station to find a collection of photographs that capture the everyday dynamism of the MTR from the 1990s to the modern day. Featuring work from former press photographer Billy Ho as well as winning submissions from the ‘Every Moment, New Memories Begin’ photo contest by Hong Kong’s public, this three-part exhibition is essentially a time capsule of oft-overlooked moments that make up the mosaic of life in our city. Unmissable if you’re a fan of black-and-white photography or the MTR system.

Details

Address
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

