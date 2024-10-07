Head on over to the gallery near exit J of Central MTR station to find a collection of photographs that capture the everyday dynamism of the MTR from the 1990s to the modern day. Featuring work from former press photographer Billy Ho as well as winning submissions from the ‘Every Moment, New Memories Begin’ photo contest by Hong Kong’s public, this three-part exhibition is essentially a time capsule of oft-overlooked moments that make up the mosaic of life in our city. Unmissable if you’re a fan of black-and-white photography or the MTR system.