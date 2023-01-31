'Realising Your Imagination' Creative Competition

Time Out says

Organised by Henderson Land, the Realising Your Imagination competition – split into Public and Student groups – welcomes all to unleash their imagination through creating multimedia digital artworks depicting their ideal community. Works in all digital mediums are welcomed: a silhouette of your dream city, an ultra-realistic digital design, or even a heart-warming short film. Participants can take inspiration from the group's projects and development, their surrounding neighbourhoods, as well as cultures, art, cityscapes, and their everyday lives; works in all digital mediums are welcomed.

To take part, simply submit your masterpieces to the campaign website from now on to January 31, along with a description in Chinese or English (approx. 200 words) explaining its design concept, choice of medium and technique; as well as values and attitudes that the work evokes. Winning works may be displayed on Henderson Land’s Realising Your Imagination online exhibition. First-Place winners will each take home flights and accommodation to Europe for two; the first, second, and third-place winners, as well as recipients of the Special Awards of the two categories, will receive merit prizes worth over $380,000 in total.