Reclusive Means at Pearl Lam Galleries

  • Art
  • Pearl Lam Galleries, Central
  • Recommended
  Pearl Lam Galleries
    Photograph: Courtesy Pearl Lam Galleries
    Previous
    /3
  Pearl Lam Galleries
    Photograph: Courtesy Pearl Lam Galleries
    Previous
    /3
  Pearl Lam Galleries
    Photograph: Courtesy Pearl Lam Galleries
    Previous
    /3
Time Out says

Reclusive Means is a cross-generational group exhibition featuring Chinese artists who use different strategies to question social conformity. On view is a selection of artworks ranging from paintings to design objects and time-based media to convey a collective desire for seeking permanence in an increasingly contingent world. Not bound by the limitation of their immediate surroundings, these artists look to nature and their own personal histories as inspiration for their creative refuge. Reclusive Means sheds light on the issue of alienation as an impetus for art practice; the artists downplay explicit expressiveness with their works in favour of restraint, deliberately leaving audiences room to contemplate the subtleties of individual artworks. 

Details

Address:
Pearl Lam Galleries
6/F, Pedder Building, 12 Pedder Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.pearllam.com

Dates and times

