Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right RecorDING Every Moment

RecorDING Every Moment

Art Leica Store (Causeway Bay) , Causeway Bay Until Thursday November 4 2021
Recommended
HK Tramways x Leica
1/3
Photograph: Courtesy HiumanLam
HK Tramways x Leica
2/3
Photograph: Courtesy Colin Lau
HK Tramways x Leica
3/3
Photograph: Courtesy Leica Store Hong Kong Causeway Bay

Time Out says

From now until November 4, Leica Store Hong Kong in Causeway Bay is playing host to an exhibition that celebrates the historical and cultural significance of the beloved 'Ding Ding'. Titled recorDING Every Moment, the exhibition showcases 15 images captured through the Leica lens of three local photographers – Hiuman Lam, Colin Lau, and Edas Wong – who each document not just the exquisite craftsmanship of the tramcars but also the warm sentiments that have made the Ding Ding an indelible part of the city and its people.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Leica Store (Causeway Bay)
Venue website: www.leica-store.hk/en
Venue phone: 2385 0118
Address: No.12 Pak Sha Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like