From now until November 4, Leica Store Hong Kong in Causeway Bay is playing host to an exhibition that celebrates the historical and cultural significance of the beloved 'Ding Ding'. Titled recorDING Every Moment, the exhibition showcases 15 images captured through the Leica lens of three local photographers – Hiuman Lam, Colin Lau, and Edas Wong – who each document not just the exquisite craftsmanship of the tramcars but also the warm sentiments that have made the Ding Ding an indelible part of the city and its people.