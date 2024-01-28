Hong Kong
Richard Hambleton: The Last Shadows

  • Art, Street art
  • Soho House, Sheung Wan
  1. MarlboroMan by Richard Hambleton
    Photograph: Courtesy Richard HambletonMarlboroMan by Richard Hambleton
  2. Untitled Portrait by Richard Hambleton
    Photograph: Courtesy Richard HambletonUntitled Portrait by Richard Hambleton
The late, legendary street artist Richard Hambleton will have his works exhibited in Hong Kong for the first time

A collection of the works from the late, renowned street artist Richard Hambleton will be exhibited for the first time in Hong Kong. His enigmatic shadow figures have established Hambleton as one of the most influential leaders in New York’s street art scene, and despite his death in 2017, his artistic legacy lives on. This is a rare exhibition that brings together co-curators Edward Straka and Alasdair Pitt’s private collections of Hambleton’s art from his final years, autobiographical creations from early on in his career, as well as New York street photography from Andreas Sterzing. Viewers are taken on a journey through the contrast of light and dark, ecstasy and tragedy, and love and pain – and will also be able to see the portrayal of Hambleton’s physical deterioration into a debilitated man.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Soho House
33 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

11:00Richard Hambleton: The Last ShadowsSoho House
